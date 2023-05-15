Two men with gunshot wounds found dead inside Lakewood apartment

Detectives are interviewing neighbors after two men were found dead inside a Lakewood apartment Monday morning.

Lakewood Police Sgt. Charles Porche said detectives are investigating the deaths as a possible double homicide.

Calls about shots fired at the Wisteria Walk Apartments on 112th Street Southwest were reported to police at around 1:45 a.m.

Officers arrived, and after finding the apartment where the shots had been fired, they entered the unit to find two men — about 50 and 70 years old — dead. Both had gunshot wounds, according to Lakewood Police.

Police said the older man lived in the unit. Investigators are looking into the connection between the victims.

Detectives are canvassing the complex for witnesses and additional information.

“There currently are no suspects and there is no perceived danger to the public at this time,” Porche said in an email.

Detectives are working to get a search warrant for the apartment.