Two men had a run-in on a Columbia road, now one is dead, SC deputies say

Two men recently had a run-in on a Columbia road and one of them was killed in a shooting, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Now the other man has been charged with murder, the sheriff’s department said Wednesday in a news release.

In addition to murder, 20-year-old Jaylon Veerapen was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the release. Veerapen’s also facing a weapon/sale/possession by a certain person/stolen gun charge, jail records show.

Veerapen was arrested Tuesday, more than two weeks after the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Stephen Wilson, the sheriff’s department said.

At about 11 p.m. on July 10, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 3800 block of Lester Drive, according to the release. That’s near the junction of S.C. 277 and Farrow Road, about 2 miles from the campus of Columbia College.

When they arrived, deputies found Wilson, who had been shot multiple times, the sheriff’s department said. The deputies provided medical care, but Wilson died at the scene, according to the release.

During their investigation, deputies determined that Veerapen encountered Wilson while walking on Lester Drive, the sheriff’s department said. There was a brief conversation between the two men, then Veerapen shot and killed Wilson, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting, but the sheriff’s department said it believes Veerapen and Wilson knew each other prior to the gunfire.

Despite the arrest, the sheriff’s department said it’s continuing to investigate the shooting.

No bond has been set for Veerapen, who remains behind bars in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, jail records show. The Columbia resident is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 28, according to Richland County judicial records.