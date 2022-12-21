Two men held for allegedly assaulting occupant, burglarizing Whatcom County home

Two men are being held without bail for allegedly assaulting the occupant and burglarizing a home south of Lake Whatcom.

Marvin Mehlum, 68 of Mount Vernon, and Howard Vancil, 55 of Sedro-Woolley, entered a home in the 400 block of Cain Lake Road without permission, according to an email from Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Deb Slater.

The occupant attempted to escape to a bedroom, but the door was blocked by Mehlum, who then hit the occupant in the head, Slater said. Mehlum followed the victim around the residence, at one point kicking him in the groin and eventually locking him in the garage.

The victim later showed deputies security footage of the men entering the house, Slater said.

Mehlum was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault. Vancil was arrested on charges of residential burglary. Both were booked into Whatcom County Jail Monday, Dec. 19, county records show.