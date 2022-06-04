Two men held on gun charges after Lockport police investigate gunshots

Jun. 4—Two men were arrested on multiple charges after fleeing Lockport police investigating gunshots Wednesday night.

Lockport police said officers heard gunshots about 10:30 p.m. near Waterman Street and saw a vehicle traveling south on the street. A traffic stop was attempted, but the vehicle accelerated and fled.

Upon stopping at Ruhlmann Road, LPD were able to initiate a high-risk traffic stop and apprehended the driver Jaquon D.E. Cuyler, 18, of 6559 Lincoln Place, Lockport.

The second suspect, Dequairian D. Crayton, 24, of 343 Newburgh Ave., Buffalo, fled on foot but was apprehended on South Transit Street.

Crayton is being charged for two felonies, second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm and reckless endangerment.

Cuyler is also charged with second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm and reckless endangerment, as well as three misdemeanors for reckless driving, third-degree fleeing from an officer in a motor vehicle and second-degree obstruction.

Both men were transported to LPD headquarters for questioning and held on charges.