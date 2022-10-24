Two men held without bail in fatal shooting of Jauwon Ambers in Brockton

BROCKTON — Two men were ordered held without bail on murder charges in connection with the 2021 shooting death of Jauwon Ambers.

Leonardo Monteiro, 22, was arrested in Brockton and Ivanilson Brandao, 23, was arrested in Stoughton on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

They were arraigned Monday, Oct. 24, in Brockton District Court and were ordered held without bail until their next court date on Monday, Nov. 14, according to the Brockton District Court clerk's office.

What happened?

On Sept. 9, 2021, Brockton Police responded to 77 Highland Terrace at around 4:16 p.m. for a report of multiple shots fired, The Enterprise reported at the time.

The victim, who was later identified as Jauwon Ambers, had been shot in the head, according to the office of Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz. Ambers was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital and then transferred to Boston Medical Center before succumbing to his injuries.

Ambers was 20 years old.

Brockton police and Massachusetts State Police investigate the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers on Highland Terrace in Brockton on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021.

Brockton Police and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit worked together on the investigation.

"The investigation was lengthy, but police were able to develop information that identified two suspects in the murder of Ambers," according to the DA's office.

