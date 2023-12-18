Two men helping crashed SUV are killed when pickup hits them, North Carolina cops say

Two good Samaritans were hit and killed while stopping to help a crashed SUV, North Carolina officials said.

The SUV landed in a ditch before two men stopped along Interstate 87 to help. A pickup truck traveling on the interstate hydroplaned and hit the men Sunday, Dec. 17, the N.C. State Highway Patrol told WRAL and ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

One of the good Samaritans died at the scene, and the other died at a hospital. Troopers identified the men as 45-year-old Roger McMurray of Greenville and 53-year-old Gregory Harman of Raleigh.

The crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. near Knightdale, a suburb east of Raleigh. The men were in the grass along the interstate when they were struck, according to news outlets and Trooper Martin Segovia.

Now, the pickup truck driver has been arrested. He faces five traffic-related charges, including two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and one count of exceeding a safe speed, Segovia told McClatchy News in a phone interview.

The pickup driver is accused of going too fast for the southbound road conditions before losing control and going off the interstate. The N.C. Highway Patrol said it was raining at the time of the crash and urged drivers to be cautious on rainy days.

The pickup driver wasn’t injured in the crash. An investigation was ongoing as of Dec. 18, troopers said.

Small plane crashes on I-26 near North Carolina airport, FAA says. Traffic rerouted

Man trying to help fallen biker is fatally struck by passing vehicle, NC police say