Two men hit by gunfire near Fresno City College. Police looking for suspects

Two men were hit by gunfire late Wednesday night in a neighborhood just feet from the Fresno City College campus, police reported.

The department’s ShotSpotter gunshot location system reported that seven rounds were fired in the 2100 block of North Glenn Avenue at 10:14 p.m., police spokesman Bill Dooley said Thursday morning.

Arriving officers found two men, one 45 years old and one 54 who had bee hit by bullets. The wounds were non life-threatening, and both were take to Community Regional Medical Center.

Dooley said the men were not able to give information about the shooter and as of Thursday morning, no witnesses have been located.