Two men hospitalised in Kirkby after firework explodes in car

Two men were hospitalised after a firework exploded in their car, police have said.

Both men sustained serious injuries when the firework went off in their vehicle on Brook Hey Drive, Kirkby at about 12:30 GMT on Sunday.

Emergency services attended the scene and following inquiries it is believed the firework went off accidentally.

Police have urged the public to take caution when handling fireworks.

Ch Insp Duncan Swan said: "Please be cautious when handling fireworks as accidents like this can happen causing serious or fatal injuries.

"They are not something to be messed with but should be handled in a responsible and controlled manner."

Across the region, Merseyside Police said a total of 71 incidents of anti-social behaviour and criminal damage were reported on Sunday.

This was a 26% reduction in anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in comparison to Bonfire Night in 2022, police added.

There was also a slight reduction in emergency calls via 999.

A total of six arrests were made as part of the police operation for offences including public order.

