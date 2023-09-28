Two men hospitalized after shooting at Wichita smoke shop, officials say

A Wichita smoke shop employee and another man were wounded in a shootout Wednesday night after an attempted robbery, officials said.

The shooting was reported at 10:31 p.m. at M&M Smoke Shop, 328 E. Harry. Two men, ages 25 and 23, were taken to the hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

Wichita Police spokesperson Kristopher Gupilan did not know Thursday if they were still hospitalized. He also would not say if one of the people shot was an employee, saying that was still under investigation.

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications traffic identified one of the victims as a store employee.

“One of his employees just got shot,” an emergency communications dispatcher told police. “Calling party isn’t there, he was on the phone with (the victim), heard the gunshots. Calling party advising he does not know who shot the employee, was just on the phone with him, heard gunshots in the background, employee started screaming.”

The dispatcher identified the employee as being a 25-year-old man.

“Calling party can see it on the cameras, man is laying on the ground, there is blood.”

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call WPD detectives at 316-269-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.