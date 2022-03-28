Two men hurt in Des Moines shooting after argument on Metro bus

Des Moines police are investigating after two men were injured in a shooting following an argument that started on a Metro bus early Monday.

Des Moines police were called to the area of Pacific Highway South and South Kent Des Moines Road at 4:44 a.m. for a report of a man who had been shot.

Police arrived and found a man who had been shot in both arms. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Officers determined the shooting happened after an incident that started on a Metro bus and ended on the street.

Des Moines police said that after the shooting, the gunman walked away from the scene, heading north on Pacific Highway South.

A K-9 unit was used to try to track the man, but he was not found.

Officers found another man who had been on the bus earlier who had a graze wound from a bullet. He was treated and released at the scene.

Detectives are reviewing videos and gathering evidence at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that would help the investigation is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department tip line at 206-870-6871 or email PHSCrimeTips@desmoineswa.gov.

