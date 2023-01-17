Two men hurt in Renton drive-by shooting

Two men were hurt when someone in a vehicle opened fire as they were walking in Renton Monday night.

Renton police said the two victims told officers they were walking near a commercial area in the 4400 block of Sunset Boulevard North at 10 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up next to them and someone inside fired several gunshots.

A 20-year-old man was shot in his lower extremities and was in critical condition. An 18-year-old man had minor injuries.

The men told investigators they did not know the identity of the shooter or why the shots were fired.

Roads in the area were closed while police investigated.