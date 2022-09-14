Two men hurt in shooting on I-77 in north Charlotte, police say

Two people were hurt when someone shot into their car on Interstate 77 early Tuesday morning in north Charlotte, police say.

A report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released on Wednesday said the three men were driving on I-77 around 2 a.m. when an unknown person shot at them.

The men then drove on Interstate 85 to Statesville Avenue and called police for help, according to the report.

MEDIC said it transported two people emergency to a local hospital after the shooting.

This is a developing story.

