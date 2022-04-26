Two men identified as persons of interest in Jacksonville Beach shooting, investigators say

Samantha Mathers
·1 min read

Investigators with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced Tuesday they’re searching for two people in connection with a shooting at the beaches over the weekend.

Action News Jax told you that two people were hurt in a shooting Sunday night outside Brix Taphouse.

Police identified one of the men as 23-year-old Breon Geddes. He was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Detectives now say they’ve identified two persons of interest in the investigation, both of whom were seen driving away in a car described as silver or gray.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Currier at (904) 247-6339 or at scurrier@jaxbchfl.net.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 men shot outside popular Jacksonville Beach bars, police say

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories

Download WJAX Apps
Download WJAX Apps
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories