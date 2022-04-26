Two men identified as persons of interest in Jacksonville Beach shooting, investigators say

Investigators with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced Tuesday they’re searching for two people in connection with a shooting at the beaches over the weekend.

Action News Jax told you that two people were hurt in a shooting Sunday night outside Brix Taphouse.

Police identified one of the men as 23-year-old Breon Geddes. He was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Detectives now say they’ve identified two persons of interest in the investigation, both of whom were seen driving away in a car described as silver or gray.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Currier at (904) 247-6339 or at scurrier@jaxbchfl.net.

ORIGINAL STORY: 2 men shot outside popular Jacksonville Beach bars, police say

