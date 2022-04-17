Two men, including innocent bystander, shot and wounded on Lower East Side street

Two men, one of them an innocent bystander, were shot and wounded on a Lower East Side street early Sunday, police said.

The shooter and his intended target got into an argument near Ludlow and Stanton Sts. about 4:15 a.m. as popular clubs and bars in the area were closing for the night, cops said.

The gunman whipped out his firearm and shot his adversary in the groin. A stray slug hit a man working at a nearby establishment in the leg, authorities said.

Medics took both victims to Bellevue Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The gunman fled and has not been caught.