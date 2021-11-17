Two men indicted on allegations related to shooting of ATF agent in Spokane

Kip Hill, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·1 min read

Nov. 16—The two men tied by prosecutors to the shooting of a federal agent at a Spokane motel earlier this month have been indicted by a grand jury.

Randy Holmes, 24, faces three criminal counts in an indictment handed down Tuesday, including assaulting the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent with a deadly weapon. The agent, a man identified only by the initials A.J. in the indictment, was released from the hospital shortly after the shooting.

Holmes allegedly exchanged gunfire with the agent from a Glock semiautomatic handgun, according to the indictment. He'd been barred from owning a firearm by a previous felony conviction, prosecutors say.

The charges carry a potential prison sentence of up to 30 years.

Vincent Petrushkin, 35, was charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Petrushkin was identified in surveillance camera footage fleeing the scene of the shooting, a Motel 6 off Sunset Boulevard, on Nov. 5, according to court records.

Investigators said the shooting occurred during an undercover operation by the ATF.

Both men are in custody of the Spokane County Jail.

