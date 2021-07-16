2 men charged in alleged plot to attack Democratic headquarters in Sacramento

Two men have been charged in connection to an alleged plot to attack the California Democratic Party's headquarters in Sacramento, the FBI said late Thursday.

Driving the news: Ian Benjamin Rogers and Jarrod Copeland were "prompted by the outcome of the 2020 presidential election" and believed their attack would spark a "movement," federal prosecutors said, according to the Washington Post.

The big picture: Copeland was arrested in Sacramento on Wednesday, per the FBI. Rogers was arrested in January on state illegal firearm charges.

Law enforcement seized 49 firearms, two dozen ammunition boxes containing rounds of ammunition and five pipe bombs during a January search of Rogers' home, according to court documents.

According to the indictment, Rogers sent Copeland a text on Jan. 11 saying: "I want to blow up a democrat building bad."

"I’m thinking sac office first target," Rogers then wrote, referring to the offices of California Governor Gavin Newsom in Sacramento.

What they're saying: "The FBI’s highest priority has remained preventing terrorist attacks before they occur, including homegrown plots from domestic violent extremists," Craig Fair, special agent in charge of the FBI’s San Francisco Field Office, said in a statement.

"As described in the indictment, Ian Rogers and Jarrod Copeland planned an attack using incendiary devices. The FBI and the Napa County Sheriff’s Office have worked hand-in-hand to uncover this conspiracy and to prevent any loss of life."

