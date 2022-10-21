Two men indicted for McDowell County attempted murder last April

Oct. 21—WELCH — Charges of attempted first-degree murder and felony conspiracy were among the indictments handed down this week by the October 2022 McDowell County Grand Jury.

Cody Lee Hager, 29, of Bradshaw was indicted on charges including attempted first-degree murder, one count of malicious wounding, four counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and one count of felony conspiracy, according to the indictments list released Thursday by the McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

A codefendant in the case, 21-year-old Levi Richard Mullins of Isaban, was indicted on charges including attempted first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

Hager and Mullins were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting during the early morning hours of April 2 in the Avondale area of McDowell County.

The victim was first transported to Welch Community Hospital and later flown by helicopter to a Charleston hospital, Chief Deputy Mark Shelton of the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said after Hager's arrest. The victim, whose name was not released, was later listed in stable condition.

Hager is currently incarcerated at the Southwestern Regional Jail in Logan County on a $100,000 cash-only bond. There is also a $50,000 cash-only bond on Hager from Mingo County. There was no record for Mullins in the regional jail system.

