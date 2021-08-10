Two men indicted in November domestic-based Schenectady gun-point burglary; One involved in February chase

Aug. 10—SCHENECTADY — Two men have been indicted in connection with a November gun-point burglary in Schenectady that prosecutors say was spawned by one of the two suspects trying to get at a former girlfriend.

No one was physically hurt in the incident, but three children present were traumatized as a result, prosecutor John Carson said.

Tyshawn Horton, 24, of Emmett Street, and Shaquille Daniels, 29, of Troy, were each indicted on one count of first-degree burglary and multiple misdemeanors.

The two are accused of forcing their way into a Steinmetz Homes residence Nov. 17 by kicking in the front door. One of the two men displayed what appeared to be a handgun and menaced those inside, authorities said.

One of the three adults inside the residence had been a former intimate partner of Horton and prosecutors contend he was attempting to get access to that person, Carson said.

Daniels then is accused of going along to assist Horton, Carson said.

The children who were present have since expressed fear of going downstairs at night, afraid someone else might force their way in, Carson said.

Investigators had sought both Daniels and Horton since shortly after the incident. They tracked Daniels down in February, leading to a high-speed chase in Clifton Park and two damaged state police cruisers.

The February chase began after authorities received information Daniels was in the Schenectady area in a certain vehicle. He then refused to stop after officers confirmed him to be the wanted man, Carson said.

The ensuing chase then led to Clifton Park, were troopers joined in. It ended as Daniels was accused of crossing the center line and ramming the passenger side of a troop car, pushing it into a snow bank. Daniels was then accused of striking another arriving trooper car before getting stuck himself, authorities said.

Neither trooper was injured.

Authorities then tracked Horton down recently in New York City, where he was being held on an unrelated weapons charge there. He appeared in court locally last week.