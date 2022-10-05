Two men indicted after police car hit with gunfire, TBI says

Two men are indicted following a 2021 officer-involved shooting in Ripley, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI said it happened in the 300 block of Stardust Drive on Feb. 21, 2021.

According to investigators, occupants in two cars exchanged gunfire along Jefferson Street, resulting in a Ripley police officer’s car being struck.

TBI said the officer was on routine patrol at the time and was not injured.

A Lauderdale County grand jury charged both men in each of the cars, Demarco Taylor, 19 of Jackson, and Chrishun Taylor, 20, of Lauderdale County.

Demarco Taylor, 19, is charged with felony reckless endangerment, felony possession of a deadly weapon, evading arrest, and felony evading arrest- endangering others. His bond is set at $150,000.

Chrishun Taylor is charged with felony reckless endangerment, felony possession of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence. His bond is set at $250,000.

They were both booked into the Lauderdale County Jail today.

