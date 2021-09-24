Two men indicted by special grand jury

Sep. 24—FAIRMONT — A special grand jury heard evidence from four cases this week and handed down four indictments.

Two men were indicted Sept. 21 who among the four cases grand jurors heard.

The grand jury indicted Keith Everett Herron, 37, of Carolina, on charges of delivery of a controlled substance resulting in death, delivery of fentanyl, and conspiracy to commit felony controlled substance offense. The charges stem from April 2020.

According to the criminal complaint, on April 2, 2020, state police went to the home on Four States Road to assist emergency medical crews "with the unattended death of Beau Bartlett," states the complaint.

"One Fentanyl Transdermal System 100 mcg/hr package was discovered in the victim's right front pocket. The victim's autopsy report later confirmed the victim died from the overdose of Fentanyl."

State troopers discovered in their investigation that the fentanyl found in Bartlett's pocket was prescribed to one of Herron's family members. State troopers also interviewed three other people who were at the Four States Road home the night Bartlett died. Each person said Herron did not enter the home but traded Bartlett a package outside.

In Sept. 2020, Herron was brought in for questioning and "admitted to delivering" and that "he[Herron] traded the victim[Bartlett] the fentanyl pack for the victim's[Bartlett] vehicle light bar," state troopers said in published reports.

Herron remains in the North Central Regional Jail with his bail is set at $500,000.

The other man indicted by the grand jury was Timothy Cox, 33, of Bridgeport. Cox faces several charges, including first-degree sexual abuse against a victim under 12-years-old and charges related to sexually soliciting a minor.

The victim, an 11-year-old girl, was interviewed by police at the Child Advocacy Center in November 2020. The victim said Cox had requested explicit pictures of her. The conversation between the two occurred on Snapchat, according to the criminal complaint.

Story continues

Cox not only requested inappropriate photo and videos of the child, but sent the victim similar photos of himself. The media Cox sent the victim was retrieved from her Snapchat account.

Cox is also being held at North Central Regional Jail with a bond of $100,000

Reach David Kirk at 304-367-2522 or by email at dkirk@timeswv.com.