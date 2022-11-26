Two men injured in Black Friday shooting inside Greenville Mall

The Greenville Mall reopened Saturday morning, a day after two men were shot and injured inside the mall on Black Friday.

Police on Saturday identified the men as Theodore Devon Dunn Jr., 21, and Irashamire Raashad Perkins, 22, both of Greenville.

The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. near the American Eagle store, which is a few stores down the corridor from the mall’s food court

After the shooting, one of the men admitted he had a fight with an individual with whom he’d had previous conflicts, the Greenville Police Department shared on Facebook. Police Chief Ted Sauls plans to meet with mall management next week to address security recommendations for the mall.

Both victims were transported to ECU Health for their injuries. No other injuries have been reported and there is no ongoing threat. The mall has been evacuated as the investigation continues. More information will be released as it becomes available. — Greenville Police (@GreenvillePD) November 26, 2022

The men were taken to ECU Health Medical Center, which said it would not release information about their condition Saturday. At last check, police said Perkins was still hospitalized and receiving treatment for a gunshot injury, and Dunn’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Greenville Mall closed and forced shoppers to evacuate the area after the shooting. The mall reopened for normal business hours Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“As an added reassurance, GPD officers have started our annual holiday patrols of retail locations and establishments. As such, you can expect to see an increased police presence when you are out and about,” the police department said on Facebook.

“The Greenville Police Department recognizes that thousands of shoppers who were out and about for the holiday weekend were exposed to this unnecessary violence. We also acknowledge it comes at a time of heightened awareness across the country — with several mass casualty incidents occurring in other states in just the past week.”