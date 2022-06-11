Two men injured early Saturday in another shooting on South Hosmer Street in Tacoma

Another shooting in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street in Tacoma early Saturday morning left two men injured, one with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Two men, 35 and 37, were dropped off by a private vehicle at a local hospital after 3 a.m. on June 11, police said. Both were reported to be in serious condition.

The 35-year-old’s situation was life-threatening, but he was stable as of later Saturday morning, according to Wendy Haddow, spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department.

“We’re hoping for the best,” she said around 1 p.m.

The 37-year-old was in serious but stable condition.

Officers responded to a shooting in a parking lot in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street at 3:11 a.m.

The two victims did not appear to have been shooting at one another, said Haddow. Multiple witness accounts from the parking lot did not make clear where the gunfire originated.

According to the report, officers don’t yet know if either of the victims was an intended target.

At 3:11 a.m. officers went to a shooting in the 8800 blk of S. Hosmer. A 35-yr-old male & a 37-yr-old male were shot while in a parking lot. They were brought to the hospital by privately owned vehicles. They are both in stable but serious condition. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Lq56JUSUgT — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) June 11, 2022

SOUTH HOSMER CRIME

This particular stretch in Tacoma’s South End has been subject to numerous shootings and other dangerous incidents in the past year, several of them fatal. Between 84th and 92nd streets is a string of hotels and motels, as well as a smattering of restaurants and townhomes. The street runs parallel to Interstate 5, located off northbound Exit 128.

On April 29, the Tacoma Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive male inside a motel room in the 8800 block of South Hosmer. A crowd of 25 to 30 people formed as emergency crews attempted to evacuate the man to a hospital, according to police.

Story continues

On April 12, a 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in a parking lot in the same block, and on Jan. 1, a man was shot at least five times at a motel just north in the 8600 block. Two weeks later, a 29-year-old was shot and killed outside a motel in the 8700 block.

In May, a hotel employee shot and injured a 45-year-old man who had wielded a knife and attacked a man and two women, police said.

There were also several shootings in this area last year, and at least one multi-car crash that killed two. A woman was also killed in a hit-and-run near these hotels in 2018, and a man died after being hit by two vehicles near 90th Street and South Hosmer in 2019.

The investigation of the June 11 shooting is ongoing.