Two men injured, expected to survive after shooting in south Sacramento, sheriff says

Two men were shot in south Sacramento Tuesday evening, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers responded about 7:15 p.m. to the area of Gerber and Power Inn roads after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

“One man was shot in the leg and both men were transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury,” said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting is under investigation, he said.