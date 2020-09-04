Two men injured in Fort Lauderdale shooting but they didn’t press charges, cops say

Two people were injured in a Fort Lauderdale shooting Friday afternoon, but aren’t looking to press charges on the alleged shooter.

At around 3:30 p.m., a call of a shooting at 110 SE 22nd St. came into the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, police said. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds, who were taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

Police later found the suspected shooter, who has not been identified, and detained him. Police said the victims told them they did not want to press charges and were not cooperating with the investigation.

As a result, police said, they released the suspect.