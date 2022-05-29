Two men injured by gunfire in Atwater, with police seeking three people seen running away

Authorities are investigating after two people were found injured by gunfire Sunday in Atwater.

About 10:20 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Fir Avenue near North Winton Way for a report of a shooting, according to an Atwater Police Department news release. Officers first found one man who police said had been shot.

Police then learned of another injured man, who had arrived at Mercy Medical Center in Merced. One of the men was taken to a Modesto hospital by helicopter. Both were said to be in stable condition.

Atwater police continue to look for footage from surveillance cameras in the area but are seeking three men wearing black clothing who were observed running from the area. No arrests have been made.

The department also is investigating to see if the incident is related to a Merced County homicide that occurred in the Beachwood area early Sunday, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384 and ask for Detective-Sgt. Brum or Det. Vargas.