Two men injured when gunfire erupts inside a Raytown hair salon; one person in custody

Two men were injured when gunfire erupted inside a hair salon in Raytown, according to a news release from police.

Officers responded shortly after 1:35 p.m. Saturday after there were multiple reports of shots being fired inside the Hair Salon at the Parkway Professional Building at 7600 Raytown Road, Communication Technician Mallory Harrison with the Raytown Police Department said in the release.

Arriving officers found one man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. A second man who had been shot left before police arrived and went to a hospital, according to the release.

Police have taken one into custody. The investigation into the double shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).