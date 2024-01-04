Two men injured in late-night shooting at Lemon Hill home, Sacramento deputies say

Two men were wounded, including one critically injured, after a shooting Wednesday night in the Lemon Hill neighborhood of south Sacramento.

Deputies responded at 10:30 p.m. to the 5900 block of Clover Manor Way after a 911 caller reported a shooting an hour earlier, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived, deputies found two men who were suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were hospitalized; one of the victims has critical and life-threatening injuries, Gandhi said.

No suspect information was immediately available, Gandhi said.