Two men injured, one critically, after double stabbing in Hartford

Two men were injured in a fight that led to a double stabbing in Hartford on Tuesday, according to police.

The Hartford Police Department responded to a reported fight that led to a stabbing on Pratt Street around 7:20 p.m. Police found two victims, both men in their 20s, who were suffering from stab wounds.

The first victim was suffering from a single stab wound. He was listed in critical, but stable condition, according to police.

The second victim was suffering from multiple stab wounds, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

At this point in the investigation, police said the two victims are believed to be “mutual combatants.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-8477.