Two men injured in Pioneer Square knife duel

Two men fought with knifes in an apartment hallway in Seattle Tuesday night, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, a man had just finished watching wrestling with a friend at an apartment in the 200 block of Yesler Way.

When the man left the apartment, a second man came out of a neighboring unit armed with two knives.

The second man charged the first man, swinging the knives toward them, stabbing him in the chest.

The first man pulled out his own knife and fought back, stabbing the second man several times.

The first man was able to get the second man on the ground, relieving him of his knives.

When officers arrived, they arrested the second man and transported him to Harborview Medical Center for treatment before he was booked into jail.

Medics also transported the first man to Harborview for treatment.