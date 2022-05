Two men were injured — one seriously — late Sunday night in a Portsmouth shooting.

Police were called around 10:49 p.m. to the shooting, located in the 2600 block of Frederick Blvd. One man was found with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. A second man had life-threatening injuries, but police said he is in stable condition.

Police have not released further information.

