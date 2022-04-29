Two men injured in shooting

Apr. 29—Two men are in the hospital after a shooting on Mule Shed Lane.

According to a report from Register news partner WKYT, Tommy Edington allegedly broke into his wife's, Amanda Edington's home with a shotgun. Edington and his wife are estranged, as she has an EPO filed against him.

Tommy Edington has been charged with attempted murder, burglary, violation of an EPO/DVO, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Amanda Edington was in her home with her son James Spicer and friend Hogan Rose when they saw Tommy Edington approaching the home with a gun.

Upon seeing this, the trio hid, locked behind two sets of doors (a master bedroom and the bathroom connected to it).

According to the sheriff's office, Edington kicked a door open into the home and began firing into the bedroom door. Rose moved out of the bathroom and into the bedroom to return fire. Both men received wounds in the process.

As Edington began reloading his shotgun, Rose and Spicer escaped the home, with Amanda Edington being grabbed by Tommy Edington as she fled. Tommy Edington then barricaded the two into a room. When sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene, Tommy Edington allegedly surrendered. Amanda Edington was not hurt in the process.

Rose was taken to Baptist Health Richmond and later released.

Tommy Edington was taken to UK Hospital, as of the time of this writing, his condition is unknown. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.