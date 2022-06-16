Two men injured in shooting at a Shreveport's park AB Palmer Park
Just after 7:30 p.m. Shreveport Police Department received a call to AB Palmer Park in the 8000 block of Thornhill Avenue to reports ofa shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located two victims who had been shot inside a vehicle.
The victims were transported to a local hospital and their conditions are unknown at this time.
Detectives are currently on the scene searching the neighborhood for any suspects or weapons.
This shooting is under investigation.
