Two men injured in shootings in Hartford on Monday

Two men were injured in shootings in Hartford on Monday night, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Police first responded to a local hospital for a reported gunshot victim around 9 p.m.

Police met with the victim, a man in his 20s, who was alert and conscious. It was determined the victim was shot near 435 Franklin Avenue. Police found evidence of gunfire in the area.

The victim is listed in critical but stable condition, according to the police.

Less than an hour later, police responded to the area of Francis Avenue at Park Street for a ShotSpotter activation.

While on the scene, police said a man arrived for treatment of gunshot wounds at a local hospital. The victim, a man in his 40s, was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-8477.