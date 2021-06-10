Two men injured, a third arrested on assault charges following Dover bar incident

Jun. 10—DOVER — A 35-year-old Dover man was hospitalized and another was treated and released following an assault at a Dover bar Wednesday night.

A third Dover man, identified by the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office as 31-year-old Joseph Patrick Martin II, was arrested on suspicion of felony third-degree assault, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and multiple counts of misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies were called about 10:10 p.m. Wednesday to the Road Trip Bar & Grill, 217 Main St. N., for a report of an assault. Deputies arrived to find a 35-year-old Dover man confused and sitting on a barstool with a pool of blood around him, according to Capt. Scott Behrns.

ALSO READ: Rochester man arrested for alleged assault of Walmart employee

A 46-year-old Dover man was lying on the floor inside the bar while two people were applying pressure to a bleeding wound on the man's head.

Initially unclear what happened, deputies reviewed surveillance footage from inside the bar to piece together a timeline of events.

In the video, deputies reportedly observed Martin sitting on the opposite end of the bar from a group of three to four people.

Martin and the group appeared to exchange words and then Martin got out of his chair and allegedly punched the 35-year-old man, causing him to fall backward and strike his head on the steps behind him, knocking him unconscious.

Martin then allegedly repeatedly hit the 46-year-old man in the head until he fell on top of the other man. Martin then put the man in a choke hold and appeared to bite the man's right ear, according to Behrns. The fight was broken up and Martin left the scene.

At the hospital, the 46-year-old man was treated and released while the 35-year-old man required surgery for multiple facial fractures, Behrns said.

Law enforcement received a description of Martin's vehicle and it was found crashed and empty on U.S. Highway 52, south of its intersection with Interstate 90, a short time later.

Story continues

Berhns said multiple people in the area called the Minnesota State Patrol to report seeing a shirtless man trying to wave down traffic. A multi-agency search using at least one police dog was unsuccessful.

Martin was eventually found on I-90 by troopers. He was "obviously intoxicated" and became confrontational, Behrns said.

An Olmsted County Sheriff's sergeant ended up using his Taser on Martin in order to arrest him. Martin reportedly told deputies he "just wanted to feel that shock."

Martin was taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. As of Thursday morning, he had not been officially charged in Olmsted County District Court for his alleged involvement in the incident.