Two men jailed on drug charges after Auburn traffic stop

May 17—AUBURN — Two men remained in jail Monday night following their arrest on Center Street last week after drugs were found in their possession during a traffic stop, according to a statement on the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Raishean Markie, 21, of Portland and Justin Williams, 20, of Saco were speeding south on Route 4 in Turner at 11:37 p.m. Wednesday when they were spotted by Cpl. Darian Nadeau, the post said. Nadeau stopped them and found drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and a variety of pills, and $3,400 in cash, according to the statement.

Markie and Williams were out on bail at the time and had numerous conditions which included being subject to search and testing.

Each is charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and violating conditions of release. Bail is set at $5,000 cash for each.