Two men kicked out of concert; one arrested on disorderly conduct charge

Jul. 7—TRAVERSE CITY — Two Midland men were kicked out of the Jordan Davis concert for intoxication and fighting with National Cherry Festival staff. And the escalation of that encounter ultimately led to one man's arrest, the Traverse City Police Department reported.

During Thursday night's show, a 54 year-old Midland man allegedly fell over one of the metal dividers after causing a disturbance along with a 21-year-old Midland man at the back of the concert venue, police reports show.

At that point, festival staff told officers they had stopped serving alcohol to both men and then asked them to leave.

Both men allegedly resisted that request, Lt. Steve Sivek said, with the younger man pushing a staff member. Cherry Festival staff members, with security from Crowd Management Solutions assisting, attempted to escort the two men out.

But the younger man continued to object to leaving the concert, and pushed another festival staff member and a security officer, Sivek said.

Once TCPD officers arrived, they placed the 21 year-old man under arrest for disorderly conduct and lodged him in the Grand Traverse County Jail.

The show was not disrupted by the incident and no one was seriously injured, Sivek said. The man who was arrested is currently awaiting arraignment at the 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County.

The case remains under investigation as TCPD finalizes its report for the prosecutor's office.