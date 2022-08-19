Two men killed after ATV they were riding slams tractor-trailer in Queens, police say

Two men on an ATV slammed into an 18-wheel tractor-trailer in Queens early Friday, killing both riders, police said.

The victims, both in their 30s, may have been fleeing from cops, a police source said.

The fatal collision happened just before 1:50 a.m. at Queens Plaza South and Jackson Ave. in Long Island City.

The victims may have been driving the wrong way, police said.

One died at the scene, the other at New York-Presbyterian Queens.