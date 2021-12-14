Suspect, shooting victims in Monday night double murder identified

Bartlesville police work the scene of a double fatality shooting at the Kickstand Saloon, 1812 SW Frank Phillips Blvd., Monday night.

UPDATE 10:52 a.m.

Bartlesville Police have identified Gregory Rogers, 51, as the suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred Monday night at the The Kickstand Saloon.

BPD Chief Tracy Roles said an arrest warrant has been issued for Rogers on two counts of first degree murder and one count of possessing a firearm with a felony conviction.

Bartlesville officers are working with Tulsa Police to search for Rogers in Tulsa after receiving information that he was transported to a Tulsa hospital at 11:30 p.m. on Monday for a gunshot wound in the arm. He left the hospital at 2 a.m. without receiving medical treatment.

Roles said BPD is unsure at this point how he was wounded or why he left without treatment.

The victims in the shooting have been identified as Austin Standeford, 41, from Bartlesville and Van Parson, 29, whose last known address is in Ponca City.

Standeford has been identified as a Native American, so the FBI is involved, although BPD is taking the lead on investigating the incident, Roles said. Due to the McGirt ruling, the trial for Standeford’s death will be handled in federal court, while the trial for the death of Parson, who is white, will be handled in district court.

Roles said this will create an interesting dynamic when it comes to litigating the case. It will not, however, have bearing on how the cases will be investigated.

“We are victims of the Supreme Court ruling, in my opinion, in that we have a different criminal justice system based on race … that is something (we) have been trying to avoid,” Roles said.

The incident is also unique for Bartlesville, which averaged one homicide a year. Roles said he does not know of any previous double homicide in the town.

Bartlesville Police officers are looking for the suspect in a Monday shooting at a Bartlesville bar that left two men dead.

At 8:30 p.m., police received a call of shots fired at the Kickstand Saloon, 1810 SW Frank Phillips Blvd. Officers arrived within minutes to find two men, 29 and 39, had been shot following an altercation.

The suspected shooter, described as a 6-foot to 6-foot 3-inch bald Black man, escaped on foot prior to the police arriving.

BPD Chief Tracy Roles said the police are searching for the suspect and working to get a search warrant for the bar to collect further information, including video footage.

"We think we know who the suspect is, but we are working to confirm that," Roles said.

The victims, who BPD is not yet naming, were immediately transported to the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center, with one dying on the way and the other dying at the hospital, Roles said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Two men killed in bar, police seeking shooter