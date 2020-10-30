Two men killed in double shooting in Miami-Dade. They didn’t know each other, police say

Two men died in a shooting near a middle school in Northwest Miami-Dade late Thursday, police said.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the area of Northwest 192nd Street and 82nd Avenue, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4. The area is a few blocks from Lawton Chiles Middle School.

One of the men was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died from his injuries, said Miami-Dade police spokesman Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

The other man, who also had a gunshot wound, was found dead inside a crashed car nearby, Zabaleta said.

Local TV stations recorded a white Mercedes being towed away early Friday. One of the car’s windows was covered by a yellow tarp.

NOW: Police took down the crime scene tape near Lawton Chiles Middle after towing away a white Mercedes.



Detectives first arrived around 11pm; deadly double shooting scene stretched overnight and into this morning. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/FAuKfjhv28



— Brooke Shafer (@BrookeShaferTV) October 30, 2020

Based on the preliminary investigation, it does not appear that the two men knew each other, Zabaleta said. He said that investigators are working to determine what happened, including if the shooting was between the two men or if they were shot by someone else. He said that no arrests have been made and that no other information was available.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said the investigation will not affect Lawton Chiles Middle morning drop-off.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.