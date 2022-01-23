Two men killed in Georgetown restaurant shooting following altercation Saturday night

Two men were killed during a shooting inside a Georgetown restaurant following an altercation Saturday night, according to Delaware State Police.

The shooting occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. at El Nopalito Restaurant located at 22095 DuPont Blvd., police said. Identification of both of the men, 28 and 31 years old, is awaiting notification of next of kin.

Earlier in the night, a group of men had been asked to leave the restaurant due to disorderly behavior and having a dispute with other customers. Some time later, two of the men who had been asked to leave returned to the restaurant with masks on, police said.

One of the masked men then approached the 31-year-old man and took a necklace from his neck, leading to him lunging at the masked man. The altercation caused the second masked man to take a gun from his waistband and shoot the 31-year-old man, according to police.

The second masked man then shot a second time into the dining area and hit the 28-year-old man as the masked pair fled the restaurant, police said. The man, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 31-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No further information was immediately available.

