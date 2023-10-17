Two men killed in Lodi homicide. Police believe shooting to be ‘targeted’

Lodi police are investigating a shooting Monday night that left two men dead, the department stated.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of South Central Avenue at 6:32 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired. Inside a residence, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The first victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second victim was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

“This appears to be a targeted incident and we are working to identify the suspect,” the police department stated. “We do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.”

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727.