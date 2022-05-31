Two men killed in Montgomery unrelated shootings during Memorial Day weekend

Two people were killed in Montgomery in shootings over the Memorial Day holiday week.

Two people were killed in Montgomery in unrelated shootings during the Memorial Day holiday week.

On Sunday, at about 2:55 a.m., police and fire medics went to the area of Highland Avenue and Summitt Street after receiving a call that someone had been shot. They found Cameron Pettiway, 15, of Montgomery with a fatal gunshot wound, said Capt. Saba Coleman, a spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Tuesday, a juvenile male was charged with reckless murder in connection with the case, Coleman said. He was placed in the Montgomery County Youth Facility, she said. His name was not released due to his age.

On Monday about 12 a.m. police and fire medics went to the 3500 block of Manley Drive on a person shot call. They found Jaterious Gantt, 30, of Montgomery with a fatal gunshot wound, Coleman said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests had been made in either case.

The shootings were unrelated, Coleman said. For the year, Montgomery has recorded 23 homicides, compared to 34 for this time in 2021, Coleman said. The department has a clearance rate in homicides more than 74%. There have not been any arrests in five of the 23 homicides this year, she said.

More: Two co-defendants sentenced in 2017 Autauga murder of Melvin Perry

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Two men killed in Montgomery shootings over the holiday weekend