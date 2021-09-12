Two men killed in North Chicago shooting

Two men were killed early Saturday in a North Chicago shooting, Lake County officials said.

North Chicago police responded to a report of shots fired at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Lincoln Street, according to a news release from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

A 24-year-old man, of North Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Another 25-year-old man, also of North Chicago, was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The two men were outside in an alleyway when a vehicle drove up and at least one gunman fired shots, according to a preliminary investigation.

Major Crime Task Force investigators were working with North Chicago police to investigate, the release said.