Two men killed in separate Paterson shootings this weekend

PATERSON — A Garfield man and a Paterson man were killed in separate shootings in Paterson on Saturday and Sunday.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office said off-duty Paterson police officers heard shots at 10:30 p.m. Saturday near Colonial Avenue in the Brooks-Sloate housing complex. The victim, a 29-year-old Paterson man, was later taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center.

He was later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

The second shooting occurred early Sunday. Police were called to the area of North Main Street and Haledon Avenue at 4 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

A 24-year-old Garfield man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to St. Joseph's, where he was pronounced dead.

Both shootings are under investigation. Authorities have not released the names of the victims and have disclosed few details about what took place.

Law enforcement sources said that so far, investigators have not found any connection between the two incidents. The two weekend killings come after a man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds late Friday morning on Getty Avenue, on the other side of Paterson, in what sources said was an apparent murder-suicide.

The outbreak in gun violence raised the number of homicides in Paterson this year to 17. At this point in 2021, Paterson had 20 killings. The city ended up setting a record for homicides in 2021, with a total of 29.

“It’s a relatively tranquil atmosphere,” 1st Ward Councilman Michael Jackson about the Brooks-Sloate complex.

Over the past decade, there have been few shootings at Brooks-Sloate, but the complex was the scene of one of Paterson’s most notorious homicide cases in recent years: the 2017 bloody abduction of Shanaya Coley, the 24-year-old mother whose body was found five months later in a vehicle parked less than a mile from her home.

In contrast, the scene of the weekend’s other homicide — North Main — is one of the most violence-plagued streets in Paterson.

Story continues

