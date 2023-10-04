Two men killed in separate shootings near I-75, Smiley’s Flea Market in south Bibb County

Micah Johnston
·1 min read
0

Two Macon men died in separate shootings early Wednesday morning in south Bibb County, according to statements from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The first shooting happened just after 4 a.m. when emergency responders found a man, 55, with multiple gunshot wounds at the Safe Haven mobile home park on Glendale Avenue off Interstate 75 near Rocky Creek Road, one of the statements said.

Paramedics took the man to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. His name was unavailable Wednesday morning and the shooting was under investigation.

Later that morning at about 6:15 a.m., just a five-mile drive south, police found another man dead with a gunshot wound.

Devin Dewayne Fincher, 22, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound at the Sunoco Gas Station across from Smiley’s Flea Market on Hawkinsville Road, a statement from the sheriff’s office said. Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley declared Fincher dead at the scene.

Both shootings are under investigation, the sheriff’s office said. It was unclear in the statements what might have led to the shootings, or if they are connected in any way.

The Telegraph will update this story.

