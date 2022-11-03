Two men killed in shooting near Napier Avenue in Macon early Thursday morning

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies found two men shot in Macon early Thursday morning at a house near Napier Avenue, officials said.

The two men, one 61-year-old and one 41-year-old, were found with gunshot wounds at about 1:30 a.m. at the 3500 block of Morris Avenue near Napier, just north of Log Cabin Drive, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found the 61-year-old shot outside the house, while the 41-year-old was inside the home.

Both men were taken to a local hospital, where they died from their wounds.

The names of the two men were not released as their next of kin have not been notified. The shooting was still under investigation.

The shooting marks four deaths from gun violence in Macon within the past week. Eddie Davis, 65, was killed in his car Wednesday, while 23-year-old Dakari Faulkner was shot and killed Friday night.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.