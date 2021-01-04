Two men killed after shooting at police in separate South Florida incidents are identified

David Ovalle

A man shot and killed by Homestead police after they say he opened fire on them early Sunday has been identified as 27-year-old La Garion Smith.

Smith, who was suspected of breaking into a house, led officer on a foot chase, winding up in front of Homestead City Hall about 2:22 a.m. on Sunday, according to Miami-Dade police.

Officials say that Smith, from a handicap access ramp next to a concrete wall, opened fired on Homestead officers. Five of them returned fire. One officer was grazed in the pants, but uninjured. The shooting was captured on City Hall video surveillance cameras, police said, but footage has not yet been released to the public.

Smith was the second man shot to death by South Florida police officers in three days.

On New Year’s Eve, a Miami police officer shot and killed Rodolfo Caraballo Moreno, after they said he opened fire at a home near Coral Way. The officers had been responding to calls of shots fired out on the street, and witnesses directed them to his door.

One law-enforcement source said Caraballo opened the door and immediately opened fire. One Miami officer returned fire and Moreno was mortally wounded. He later died at Jackson Memorial Hospital. The shooting was captured on police body-worn cameras.

His relatives told WPLG-10 that Caraballo, an air-conditioning repairman, might have believed he was defending himself.

“No police officer ever wants to come to work and use force and have to use their firearms,” Miami police union president Tommy Reyes said, adding that the officer has been placed on leave for at least one week under department policy.

The investigation into the Miami shooting is being handled by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The use of deadly force by police has become a flash point across the country in recent years. Over the summer, Black Lives Matter protests against police took place in South Florida and in cities across the country, spurred by the death of George Floyd, killed by a knee to the neck from a Minnesota police officer.

In both cases from recent days, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office will eventually rule on whether the shooting was justified under state law.

Reached by the Herald on Monday, Le Garion Smith’s mother declined to comment. According to court records, he was on house arrest and awaiting trial on allegations of domestic violence.

In that case, Homestead police arrested Smith after an officer ran across him with his girlfriend on a street just after midnight on Oct. 25. The woman began to yell that “he just beat me up” and an officer noticed blood near her chin. The woman said Smith had roughed her up, grabbed her and tried to take her to a hotel.

According to Homestead police, Smith ran away and was later captured after a foot chase.

Smith was awaiting trial on charges of battery, false imprisonment, robbery by sudden snatching and resisting arrest without violence. He was not in jail but was wearing an electronic GPS ankle monitor and was not supposed to leave his house in Homestead. On Sunday, at 1:52 a.m., the corrections department received an ankle monitor “tamper alert,” which meant that Smith might have left his home. It’s unclear if any officers were responding to that alert.

But within minutes, police said, Homestead officers were “dispatched” to a nearby home after a call about an intruder who had just ran way. They later found a man nearby who they say led them on a chase that ended in front of Homestead City Hall.

“The subject shot at the officers and they returned fire, striking him,” according to a press release from Miami-Dade Police, which is investigating the shooting. “Investigators have recovered the subject’s firearm on the scene.”

Sources say the Homestead officers who fired are: Ryan Khawly, Bryant Escalante, Raul Perez, Christian DeJohn and Lesly Innocent. Escalante’s pants were grazed.

It was the second police-involved shooting by a Homestead police officer in the past two weeks.

On Dec. 21, a Homestead police sergeant chasing a suspected burglar shot and critically injured the man after a brief car chase. The sergeant, 17-year veteran Jose Murillo, fired his weapon from inside his damaged vehicle and struck Maynor Cruz-Solis, 22, who was in another vehicle, twice in the face.

He survived and is awaiting trial on charges of armed robbery, armed burglary, criminal mischief and petty theft, court records show.

Latest Stories

  • Why did Trump pick fights with Congress he was sure to lose?

    President Trump stood little chance of compelling Congress to change the stimulus package or defense funding bill. So why did he take a stand on both pieces of legislation?

  • GOP congressman who eked out victory in Biden district will join Electoral College objectors

    Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) became the latest congressional Republican to announce he'll object to the Electoral College certification on Wednesday. Garcia said that while he's a "federalist, I do believe there is enough evidence of compromised processes and break downs in election integrity by certain state legislatures that do in fact warrant a closer examination."At first glance, Garcia's decision to join his colleagues in challenging President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory isn't particularly noteworthy. There are more than 140 House Republicans who are on board, as well as a dozen known senators who plan on supporting them. But Garcia doesn't appear to fit the mold of a lawmaker attempting to satisfy a voter base "in deep red districts" calling for their representatives to do something about unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud. Instead, Garcia narrowly eked out a narrow November victory in a district that Biden won by around 10 percent.> This is notable because Garcia won by 0.2 percentage points in November. The Kraken stuff is not just from members in deep-red districts. https://t.co/nVeapjxDGB> > — Jeff Dufour (@dcdufour) January 4, 2021Theoretically, embracing this movement could mean Garcia is risking certain swing voters down the line, and his 2020 returns suggest he doesn't have a huge safety net.More stories from theweek.com Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording Why Kelly Loeffler's attack ads on Raphael Warnock may backfire

  • Texas pastor killed, others injured in church shooting; suspect arrested

    The 62-year-old pastor reportedly confronted Mytrez Deunte Woolen with a gun, but he was overpowered. A pastor was killed and two parishioners were injured in a church shooting in East Texas on Sunday. Authorities had been searching for 21-year-old Mytrez Deunte Woolen on Saturday, using dogs and drones, when the pastor of Starrville Methodist Church in Winona reportedly discovered him hiding in a church bathroom Sunday.

  • Julian Assange could be freed this week as judge blocks extradition to US

    Julian Assange could be a free man as early as Wednesday after a British judge ruled that he cannot be extradited to the US because there is a risk he will kill himself in prison like Jeffery Epstein. Wikileaks founder Assange is wanted by the US Government for publishing thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011 relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. But Assange’s 11 year battle against extradition finally appeared to draw to a close on Monday after District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled the 49-year-old should not be sent to the US by "reason of mental health". Despite the “strong public interest” in abiding by treaty obligations between the UK and the US, Ms Baraitser concluded that there was a “substantial” risk of suicide if Assange is handed over to the US authorities. In a 132 page ruling, Ms Baraitser drew on the expert evidence of five psychiatrists who diagnosed the Wikileaks founder with depression, traits of autism and suicidal thoughts.

  • New York, Florida tell hospitals to dispense COVID-19 vaccines quicker or lose supply

    The U.S. federal government has distributed more than 13 million vaccine doses to states and territories around the country, but only around 4 million have actually been administered, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last updated on Saturday. New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker notified hospitals of the potential actions in a letter on Sunday, Cuomo told reporters. "I don't want the vaccine in a fridge or a freezer, I want it in somebody's arm," he said.

  • Extraordinary warning to Trump by 10 former Pentagon chiefs

    In an extraordinary rebuke of President Donald Trump, all 10 living former secretaries of defense cautioned Sunday against any move to involve the military in pursuing claims of election fraud, arguing that it would take the country into “dangerous, unlawful and unconstitutional territory.” The 10 men, both Democrats and Republicans, signed on to an opinion article published in The Washington Post that implicitly questioned Trump's willingness to follow his Constitutional duty to peacefully relinquish power on Jan. 20. Following the Nov. 3 election and subsequent recounts in some states, as well as unsuccessful court challenges, the outcome is clear, they wrote, while not specifying Trump in the article.

  • Why Kelly Loeffler's attack ads on Raphael Warnock may backfire

    Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) "has run the most negative campaign in Georgia history," her Democratic challenger, Rev. Raphael Warnock, said at a recent campaign rally, reports HuffPost. Loeffler and Republican groups backing her campaign, HuffPost notes, have run various attacks on Warnock in the lead up to Tuesday's Senate runoff, which include labeling him a Marxist and suggesting he's covered up child abuse. But the ads may not be riling up Loeffler's supporters as much as they are boosting Democratic turnout, especially among Black voters."The attack ads, the portrayal of Rev. Warnock using historically racist tropes in the ads is insulting," Gwen Mills, the secretary-treasurer of the labor union Unite Here, told HuffPost. "But it's also invigorating in the sense that people aren't going to stand for this. We've heard it a lot."That backlash in addition to a few other key factors seem to be paying off for Democrats. Tom Bonier, the CEO of the Democratic data firm TargetSmart, said Black voters have "been leading the way in increasing Black turnout," and 40 percent of the 102,000 people who cast ballots during early voting in the runoff after sitting out the general election are Black. Read more at HuffPost.More stories from theweek.com Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park

  • Pittsburgh police investigate 2 explosions less than 2 hours apart

    No injuries were reported, but a parked vehicle was damaged, Pittsburgh police said.

  • Russia now probing case of helicopter downed by Azerbaijan as murder -Interfax

    Russian military investigators are now treating the Nov. 9 downing of a helicopter over Armenia as "wilful murder", a more serious charge than the previous "death through negligence", Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source. A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was shot down over Armenia near the border with a region belonging to Azerbaijan, killing two crew members and injuring another, just few hours before a Moscow-brokered peace deal over Nagorno-Karabakh was reached. Heavy fighting between Azerbaijan, which has the political backing of Turkey, and ethnic Armenian forces over the mountainous region had been raging for six weeks at the time of the incident.

  • Flawless Floor Mirrors for Every At-Home OOTD Pic

    Here’s looking at you, kidOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • ‘He works for me’: Trump jealously hits out at favourable media coverage of Fauci

    Dr Fauci has already been included by President-elect Joe Biden in his health team

  • It didn't even take an hour into the 117th Congress for drama to unfold on the House floor

    The 117th Congress has been in session for about an hour, and the drama has already started in the House.There are multiple reports that Democrat and Republican floor staff got into a shouting match because Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.), one of the more controversial newly-elected GOP lawmakers, and another unidentified freshman Republican refused to put their masks on the House floor in defiance of COVID-19 protocols.> Not even one hour into to 117th Congress and there is now a shouting match between the Dem and Republican floor staff after Marjorie Taylor Greene was told, and refused, to put on her mask on the House floor.> > -- Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) January 3, 2021Despite the commotion, they reportedly were not asked to leave the chamber.Republicans are also reportedly upset that a plexiglass voting area has been set up in the gallery so lawmakers who are supposed to be quarantining because of exposure to the coronavirus, but have not tested positive themselves, can vote in the House speaker elections later in the day. That description applies to two unnamed Democrats and one unknown Republican, though Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) argued the "shameful" decision was made only because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is determined to win re-election and can't afford too many absences within her party.> /3 @RodneyDavis, top R on the House Administration Cmte, is very upset about this "Popemobile" built in the House Gallery for quarantined members. He says the "only reason this is happening is because Speaker Pelosi needs to be re-elected speaker." "It's shameful."> > -- John Bresnahan (@bresreports) January 3, 2021Meanwhile, things reportedly went much more smoothly in the Senate. > I see @lindsemcpherson is having a far more interesting swearing-in day than in the Senate, where senators-elect are being sworn-in two at a time by Mike Pence with no issues.> > -- Niels Lesniewski (@nielslesniewski) January 3, 2021More stories from theweek.com Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording Why Kelly Loeffler's attack ads on Raphael Warnock may backfire

  • Angela Merkel 'blocked bid to secure more coronavirus vaccine'

    Angela Merkel came under fire on Monday after it emerged she intervened personally to block a bid by European health ministers to secure larger orders of coronavirus vaccine over the summer. Public anger is growing across the continent at the European Union’s failure to order enough doses of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine which was developed in Germany and manufactured in Belgium. But it now appears Mrs Merkel blocked an initiative by the German, French, Italian and Dutch health ministers to order more stocks of vaccine last summer. Bild newspaper published a leaked letter from the four health ministers to Ursula von der Leyen in which they agreed to drop the initiative and hand over control of vaccine orders to the European Commission. According to the newspaper, the letter was written under pressure from Mrs Merkel, who wanted to send a signal of solidarity at the start of Germany’s six-month EU presidency. “We believe that it is of utmost importance to have a common joint and single approach towards the various pharmaceutical companies,” the four ministers wrote. “We also consider that speed is of the essence in this case. So we deem it very useful if the Commission takes the lead in this process.”

  • Hundreds demonstrate over fatal Minneapolis police shooting

    Hundreds of protesters marched in Minneapolis to demand justice in the fatal police shooting of a 23-year-old man, the city’s first police-involved death since George Floyd died after being restrained by officers in May. Police said Idd was being sought in a weapons investigation. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo released a 27-second clip from one officer's body-camera video and said it showed Idd fired his gun first.

  • U.S. may cut some Moderna vaccine doses in half to speed rollout, official says

    The U.S. government is considering giving some people half the dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in order to speed vaccinations, a federal official said on Sunday. Moncef Slaoui, head of Operation Warp Speed, the federal vaccine program, said on CBS' "Face the Nation" that officials were in talks with Moderna and the Food and Drug Administration about the idea.

  • Trump orders Pentagon to reverse decision to remove US aircraft carrier amid Iran tensions

    Acting Secretary of Defense said USS Nimitz would remain in place due to ‘recent threats issued by Iranian leaders’

  • Pelosi supporters 'a little nervous' about House speaker vote but believe enough lawmakers will be present

    With the 117th Congress set to be sworn in Sunday, some Democrats are feeling "a little nervous" about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) chances of retaining the gavel, Rep. Filemon (D-Texas) told The Hill. The concern is over whether enough lawmakers will actually show up to give her the required majority of those present and voting. If they do, she's on track to win as expected.Filemon said the worries stem from the coronavirus pandemic, and Democrats are hoping no one falls ill before the vote. Reps. Gwen Moore (D-Wisc.) and Rick Larsen (D-Wash.) tested positive for COVID-19 in late December, though Larsen is out of quarantine. And although it's unclear, it sounds as if Moore will be free from isolation as well, with Politico's Jake Sherman reporting that 221 out of the 222 Democratic members of the new House are expected to be present. Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.), who is being treated for pancreatic cancer, will not be at the Capitol.> NEWS on Dem attendance. Alcee Hastings, an ailing Florida Dem, is not going to make it to the speaker vote today. Jamie Raskin, who recently lost his son, is going to make it. > > Democrats believe they’ll have 221 present today. > > Pelosi needs a majority of present and voting> > — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 3, 2021If there are indeed 221 Democrats on hand, as well as all 211 Republicans, Pelosi could only afford to have four Democrats vote for someone else, The Hill notes. While there may be a few Democrats who don't back Pelosi, they may vote "present," which essentially renders them absent. They would not be counted against the final tally, likely allowing her to capture the majority. There's also no guarantee every Republican will be there."I think she'll win," Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) said of Pelosi. "But I'm just not sure how she gets there." Read more at The Hill.More stories from theweek.com Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Why Trump may have Lindsey Graham to blame for Raffensperger call recording Why Kelly Loeffler's attack ads on Raphael Warnock may backfire

  • 'Mermaid' lounges in trash on Bali's beach

    Images shared with Reuters showed the mermaid wearing sea blue colored costume laying on discarded bottles as a construction equipment helping with clean up efforts drive past at Bali's Kuta Beach. Dwi Duarsa, who works with Kuta Beach Management Unit told Reuters that the person in costume was posing for a drone photography, and then later joined the volunteers with their mission. Badung City Environmental and Sanitisation office told local media on Sunday (January 3) that the trash washed ashore on Seminyak, Legian and Kuta beaches since Wednesday (December 30). At least 80 tonnes of waste were removed by the weekend..

  • Father arrested in Mexico for beating 3 sons to death

    A man has been arrested in northern Mexico for allegedly beating to death his three sons in order to get back at the children’s mother, prosecutors said Sunday. The prosecutors' office in the northern state of Sonora said Sunday the boys were aged 3, 7 and 8. The suspect apparently fled to Sonora, but was quickly detained there and returned to Hidalgo to face charges.

  • Germany mulls delaying second COVID-19 vaccine shot, Denmark approves delay

    Germany was weighing on Monday whether to allow a delay in administering a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer to make scarce supplies go further, after a similar move by Britain last week. Separately, Denmark approved on Monday a delay of up to six weeks between the first and second shots of the vaccine. In Berlin, the health ministry was seeking the view of an independent vaccination commission on whether to delay a second shot beyond a current 42-day maximum limit, according to a one-page document seen by Reuters on Monday.