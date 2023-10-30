Two men killed in shooting Sunday in Independence were KC area residents, police say

Two men killed in a shooting Sunday in Independence were both residents of the Kansas City metropolitan area, police said Monday.

The men were identified as Adonis Knight, 23, and Mario Batrez, 30, according to Officer Jack Taylor, a spokesman for the Independence Police Department.

A suspect in the shooting was in custody.

Someone called 911 at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday saying they heard heard gunshots and someone yelling for help, police said. Officers soon found two Knight and Batrez dead inside a home in the 21100 block of East 50th Terrace Drive South, north of Blue Springs Lake.

Both men were from the Kansas City metro area, Taylor said. They did not live in the home where they were shot, but police said the men were related to the residents.

Police took someone into custody overnight Sunday, Taylor said, adding that police are not looking for any other suspects.

Charges have not yet been announced in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the homicides can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477.