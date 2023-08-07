Two men killed in South Los Angeles shooting, deputies say

Two men were killed in a shooting early Monday in the Florence-Firestone area of South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the shooting just before 3 a.m. at the intersection of Hooper Avenue and Firestone Boulevard, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. One man was pronounced dead at the scene; the other was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A watch commander for the Sheriff's Department's Century substation, which patrols the Florence-Firestone area, said deputies there had responded to a street takeover early Monday, but declined to release further details and referred all questions to the homicide unit.

Homicide detectives had not confirmed any information about the reported street takeover, including whether there was any connection to the shooting, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.