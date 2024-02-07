Two men killed Tuesday in single-vehicle crash in Cherry Hill, Baltimore Police say

Two men were found dead Tuesday night after a crash in Cherry Hill, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded at about 9 p.m. to the 600 block of West Patapsco Avenue in Southern Baltimore, where they found the two men “obviously deceased” in the vehicle, police said in a Wednesday morning news release.

The men had not been identified by Wednesday morning, police said. Police believe the driver crashed after losing control while heading west on Patapsco Avenue.

Crash team detectives are investigating, police said.